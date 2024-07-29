Royal Bank of Canada Raises Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $79.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.77.

Masco stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Masco has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Masco’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after purchasing an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,341,000 after buying an additional 140,334 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,180,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,282,000 after buying an additional 159,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,411,000 after buying an additional 254,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Masco by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,245,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,136,000 after acquiring an additional 319,029 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

