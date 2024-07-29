Royal Bank of Canada Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $75.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $73.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

