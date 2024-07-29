Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target to $48.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TPH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $3,135,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 132.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $834,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 64.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $3,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.