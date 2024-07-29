Royal Bank of Canada Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $267.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.65.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $247.22 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,454,000 after buying an additional 75,729 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

