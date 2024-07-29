Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Outperform

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $182.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $144.24 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

