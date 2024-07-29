RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in RPM International by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in RPM International by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.80.

RPM International Price Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $117.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.16. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $88.84 and a one year high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.