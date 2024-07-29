RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Raised to $140.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.80.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $117.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16. RPM International has a one year low of $88.84 and a one year high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth $1,882,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 193.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 21,282 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after buying an additional 170,369 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

