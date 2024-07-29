RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Update

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

RumbleOn Trading Up 2.1 %

RMBL opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.10. RumbleOn has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). RumbleOn had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. The company had revenue of $307.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RumbleOn will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of RumbleOn in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleOn

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in RumbleOn by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RumbleOn during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RumbleOn during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in RumbleOn during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RumbleOn Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

