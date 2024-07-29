Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RSI opened at $10.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.82 and a beta of 1.79. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

RSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

