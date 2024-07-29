Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sandvik AB has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

