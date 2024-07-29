Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) vs. CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO) Financial Contrast

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) and CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CERo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sangamo Therapeutics and CERo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 0 3 3 0 2.50 CERo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 555.18%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than CERo Therapeutics.

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and CERo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $176.23 million 1.02 -$257.83 million ($1.86) -0.46 CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A

CERo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of CERo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and CERo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -1,749.06% -182.55% -110.56% CERo Therapeutics N/A N/A -23.86%

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease. Its preclinical development products focus on CAR-Treg cell therapies for autoimmune disorders and genome engineering for neurological diseases. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborative and strategic partnerships with Biogen MA, Inc.; Kite Pharma, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Sanofi S.A.; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Shire International GmbH; Dow AgroSciences LLC; Sigma-Aldrich Corporation; Genentech, Inc.; Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc.; and California Institute for Regenerative Medicine. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

