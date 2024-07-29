Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sapiens International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,130,000 after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,687,000 after buying an additional 79,302 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 364,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at about $16,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

