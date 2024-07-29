Savaria Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Savaria Price Performance

TSE:SIS opened at C$18.96 on Monday. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of C$209.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.8296678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.64.

Insider Transactions at Savaria

In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. Insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

