SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

SBFG opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SB Financial Group worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

