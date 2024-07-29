SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SCSK Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SCSKF opened at $17.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. SCSK has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $17.86.
SCSK Company Profile
