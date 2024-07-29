SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCSKF opened at $17.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. SCSK has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

