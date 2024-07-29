SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES) Short Interest Up 58.9% in July

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 814,800 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the June 30th total of 512,700 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 292,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SEALSQ stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 649,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 3.83% of SEALSQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

LAES opened at $0.72 on Monday. SEALSQ has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

