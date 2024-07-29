Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Roku by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Roku by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Roku Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $59.04 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,805. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.