Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Senseonics Price Performance
Senseonics stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $230.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.97.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Senseonics
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Senseonics
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.