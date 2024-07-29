Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Senseonics stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $230.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

