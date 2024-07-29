SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GENI. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.
Genius Sports Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $8.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GENI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.
Genius Sports Company Profile
Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
