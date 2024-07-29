SG Americas Securities LLC Has $120,000 Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 25,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 40,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 428.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,717 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shore Bancshares

In other news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shore Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $14.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.97. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

