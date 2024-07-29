SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $121,000 in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $2,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,462,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,593,517.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,000 shares of company stock worth $8,209,640 in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUVL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $81.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.86 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvalent

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

