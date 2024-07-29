SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,247 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

SASR opened at $31.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

