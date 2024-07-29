SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWPX. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $372.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

