SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,487 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 123,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,920 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $83,318.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,380.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,920 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $83,318.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,380.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $300,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,438,938 shares in the company, valued at $24,462,548.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,483 shares of company stock worth $2,358,243. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $912.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.77 million. Research analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

