SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 57,758 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 57.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,758 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 353,098 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 2.2 %

BLDP opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.