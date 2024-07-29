SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 650 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,741,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $18,160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy bought 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,236.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $818.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $732.23 and a 200 day moving average of $728.43. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $563.39 and a one year high of $822.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

