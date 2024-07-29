SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.
Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at 73.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is 64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion and a PE ratio of 54.62. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of 25.84 and a 12 month high of 80.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.
