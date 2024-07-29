SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SharkNinja by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 145,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SN stock opened at 73.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion and a PE ratio of 54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 64.09. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of 25.84 and a 12-month high of 80.81.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

