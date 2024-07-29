Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth $92,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at $33,477,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VYX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.00 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. On average, research analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

