Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $953,243.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,124,252.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAL opened at $37.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

