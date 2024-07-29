Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.65.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 201.39%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.