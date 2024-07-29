Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Exact Sciences by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.60. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

