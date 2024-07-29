Shell Asset Management Co. Has $139,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,612 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Snap were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Snap by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,386,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,078 shares of company stock worth $3,550,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Snap Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

