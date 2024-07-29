Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Veralto in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the first quarter worth $228,000. Mirova lifted its holdings in Veralto by 33.9% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Veralto by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $104.87 on Monday. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

