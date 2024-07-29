Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 71.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 269,444 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $3,779,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 26.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

TAC opened at $7.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $702.47 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

