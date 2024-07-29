Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 3,679 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 89.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 147,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 69,347 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $885.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.81 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

