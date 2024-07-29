Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives $15.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 35,923 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,943 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.