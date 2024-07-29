Short Interest in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Expands By 62.0%

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,700 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the June 30th total of 353,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 1.4 %

CPK stock opened at $119.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $83.79 and a 12 month high of $124.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Utilities

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 53.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

