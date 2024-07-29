Short Interest in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rises By 17.6%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,150,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 47,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.88 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $192.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.87%.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

