Short Interest in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Expands By 60.9%

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the June 30th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVD Equipment in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CVD Equipment Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.98 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment accounts for about 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

See Also

