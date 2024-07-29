Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Rises By 59.7%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the June 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.5 days.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EVTZF stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $11.87.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

