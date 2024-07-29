Short Interest in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Increases By 35.7%

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,100 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK opened at $47.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $48.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

