Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Rises By 35.6%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

FLR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,060,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,473 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,918,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Fluor by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 637,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,957,000 after acquiring an additional 291,210 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,472,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fluor by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 761,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 213,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR opened at $48.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. Fluor has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

