Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Increases By 35.5%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ICHBF opened at $11.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

