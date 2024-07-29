Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Increases By 35.5%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
ICHBF opened at $11.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $11.36.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
