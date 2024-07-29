Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Grows By 61.4%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 974,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of InMed Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 205,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.92% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.58.
About InMed Pharmaceuticals
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.
