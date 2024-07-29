Short Interest in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Rises By 16.4%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,300 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 732,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of INSW opened at $54.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at International Seaways

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,704.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,023. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 101.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 269.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

