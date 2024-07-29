Short Interest in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Rises By 16.4%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,300 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 732,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

International Seaways Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of INSW opened at $54.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $65.94.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,704.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,023. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 101.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 269.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

