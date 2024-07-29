Short Interest in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Increases By 61.8%

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITIC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Investors Title in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 41.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $206.29 on Monday. Investors Title has a 12 month low of $127.71 and a 12 month high of $210.84. The stock has a market cap of $387.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.63.

Investors Title ( NASDAQ:ITIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.46 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

