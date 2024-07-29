Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Rises By 55.2%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the June 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 852,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after buying an additional 2,930,610 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,990,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,039,000 after buying an additional 798,015 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,438,000 after buying an additional 730,751 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,266,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 194.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 334,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $64.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

