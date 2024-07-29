Short Interest in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Expands By 35.5%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,111.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $54,283,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 6,356,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,079,000 after purchasing an additional 767,943 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kyndryl

About Kyndryl

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.