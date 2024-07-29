Short Interest in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Rises By 54.4%

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 977,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LL. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of LL Flooring from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LL Flooring Trading Up 7.0 %

LL opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $188.49 million for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 14.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in LL Flooring by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in LL Flooring by 234.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 501,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 351,746 shares in the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

